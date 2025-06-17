Ric Flair says he won’t see fans due to health issues

Ric Flair won’t see fans on Tuesday, states he has health issues …

To All My Dear Friends And Fans- I Am So Sorry, That I Will Not Be Able To See You Tuesday. I Have Health Issues, That I Need To Attend To. As I Have Procrastinated Putting My Health First In The Past. Melanoma, I Have Found Out, Is Nothing To Play With. I Promise To See You… pic.twitter.com/v3qpQwKxPj

