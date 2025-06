Matches announced for next week’s NXT

– Noam Dar vs Channing Stacks Lorenzo for the Heritage Cup Trophy

– Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs for the TNA World Title

– Tavion Heights vs Je’Von Evans and if Tavion wins he will leave The No Quarter Catch Crew

– Izzi Dame vs Jaida Parker vs Lash Legend vs Jordynne Grace in a Fatal 4 Way Match