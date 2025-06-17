Liv Morgan injury update

Jun 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WwE superstar Liv Morgan is expected to be out of action for possibly three to four months after suffering an injury on Raw.

During her match with Kairi Sane, Morgan reportedly sustained a severely dislocated shoulder as she was helped to the back by WWE officials

It was noted that the situation has been labeled as a freak accident and there is no heat on either Morgan or Sane internally within the company

