King and Queen of the Ring 2025 semi final matches set

The King and Queen of the Ring semi finals were set last night on Raw, with the final two entrants advancing.

The returning Asuka won her match yesterday against Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile to move on to the next round while in the main event of Raw, Jey Uso defeated Rusev, Bronson Reed, and Sheamus to also advance.

The King of the Ring semi final matches now have Randy Orton vs Sami Zayn airing this Friday on Smackdown and Cody Rhodes vs Jey Uso airing on Raw next week.

The Queen of the Ring semi finals feature Asuka vs Alexa Bliss airing this Friday and then Jade Cargill vs Roxanne Perez the following Monday.

