Coachman says Britt Baker is close to signing with WWE

Jonathan Coachman says former Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is getting ready to leave AEW and make a move to World Wrestling Entertainment.

“l’ve just been breaking news left and right. I have yet to be wrong. I just found out there’s a name—a female name, that is close to signing with WWE.

Britt Baker is gone from AEW—close. My sources keep coming to your boy. She is ready—she’s so ready.

She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She spoke up about what was going on, and in wrestling, you know you can’t do that.”

(source: Coachman via Behind The Turnbuckle)