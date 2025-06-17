Chris Jericho and Lexis King updates

Jun 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Chris Jericho is looking quite leaner from his time away from wrestling…

– Lexis King says he lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks and people can refer to him as Skinny Lexis now…

