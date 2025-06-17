Chris Jericho and Lexis King updates
– Chris Jericho is looking quite leaner from his time away from wrestling…
Have a great week, everybody! Make some cool shit happen and see you all at @wasummercon this weekend! pic.twitter.com/RYWG3Qb5Rd
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 16, 2025
– Lexis King says he lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks and people can refer to him as Skinny Lexis now…
I lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks!
You all can now refer to me as “Skinny Lexis” pic.twitter.com/BRBn1TaYMY
— King (@LexisKingWWE) June 17, 2025