Charlotte Flair on the uniqueness of her WrestleMania 35 main event

Charlotte Flair reflected on her historic WrestleMania main event and candidly shared her thoughts on why women may never headline WWE’s biggest show again—unless the format changes. She emphasized the uniqueness of her WrestleMania 35 main event with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, stating, “And it was the main event of only one night. Now we have two nights… So it’s a big deal. Now you have two nights, two different opportunities, so, that being the main event of one night was huge, and it’ll never happen again, unless we go to one night.”

Flair acknowledged that the opportunity would not have existed without the influence of Ronda Rousey, crediting her mainstream presence as a game-changer. “We would have not main evented WrestleMania had it not been for Ronda (Rousey). Hands down. When she wanted to kind of join what we had already started to build but her star power, her credibility, her outside influence, the audience that she brought. Kudos to her.”

Despite criticism Rousey received, Flair defended her importance. “I know that, you know, someone said in her book that she couldn’t wrestle but at the end of the day, it really didn’t matter. She was Ronda and she didn’t need to. She had such an aura to her and really did figure it out and brought that much to the table so, I thank her for what she did for us, because, she didn’t have to come wrestle. She’d already done it all and it was real. So she just added that legitimacy to what we were trying to do that we didn’t have and she caught on.”

However, Flair admitted her personal disappointment with the match itself, despite its historical significance. “I hated our ‘Mania (35) match. She (Ronda Rousey) liked it, I hated it… The ending. It’s all about the story. The match… But the story. The story was insane.”

In essence, Charlotte Flair recognized both the historic impact of WrestleMania 35 and Ronda Rousey’s vital contribution to it, while expressing doubt that women will ever close out WrestleMania again under the current two-night format.

