6/17/25 WWE NXT Recap

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: WWE Performance Center

Commentary Team: Booker T, Corey Graves, and Vic Joseph

The show opens with all of the happenings in the women’s division lately, including Jacy Jayne winning the NXT Women’s Championship and the formation of the Evolution Eliminator Tournament to determine her next challenger.

Match 1 – Evolution Eliminator Match

Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail

Hail attacks Parker during her entrance, but Parker comes back and beats Hail down on the floor. Parker gets Hail in the ring, and the bell rings. Parker continues with right hands, and then uses the ropes to her advantage. Hail comes back and sends Parker to the floor before diving through the ropes. Hail rams Parker into the aprin a few times and gets her back into the ring. Hail connects with a cross-body, and then follows with an exploder suplex for a two count. Parker comes back with a sidewalk slam for her own two count, and then applies a rear choke. Parker delivers forearms to Hail’s back and goes back to the rear choke before swinging Hail around by her neck. Parker goes for another cover, but Hail kicks out at two. Parker applies another rear choke, but Hail backs her into the corner to break the hold. Parker connects with a throat chop, and then follows with a snap suplex. Parker follows with a slam and goes for the cover, but Hail kicks out at two again. Parker goes back to the rear choke, but Hail gets free and slams her into the ring steps on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hail dodges Hyptonic and applies a Kimura Lock. Parker goes for the ropes, but Hail rolls over and keeps the hold applied. Parker gets to her feet and slams Hail into the corner, but Hail goes back to the hold. Parker taps out, but the referee doesn’t see it. Hail celebrates, but Parker delivers Hypnotic and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura are backstage. They talk about their six-man tag against First Class and Trick Williams later tonight and how they can’t wait to beat them later. Elijah goes to tune his guitar, and then Hank and Tank walk up. They say Briggs and Inamura have a tag title match waiting on them, and then Oba Femi walks up. Femi says Jasper Troy was a tough opponent, but he is still the ruler and will be for a long time. Femi leaves, but Williams stops him. Femi says his money is on those guys, and Williams says he will be a broke ruler, Everyone except Hank and Tank leave, and then they say that was weird.

A vignette airs for Blake Monroe. She will sign her NXT contract later tonight.

Match 2 – Evolution Eliminator Match

Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend

Legend delivers a scoop slam and goes for a splash, but Jordan dodges and connects with a few kicks. Jordan connects with Rolling Thunder and applies a side-headlock. Legend counters out, but Jordan takes her down with a hurricanrana and then sends her to the floor. Jordan drops Legend with a springboard moonsault from the middle rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Legend goes for a suplex, but Jordan counters with a roll-up for a two count. Legend backs Jordan into the corner and puts her up top, but Jordan fights free and sends Legend back down. Jordan goes for a sunsey flip, but Legend holds on and slams her down. Legend delivers a pump kick and goes for the cover, but Jordan kicks out at two. Legend applies a modified Torture Rack, but Jordan counters and takes her down. Jordan connects with a few shots and follows with a dropkick. Jordan delivers a back elbow and follows with Sliced Break. Jordan connects with a frog splash for a two count, and then goes for a single-leg crab. Legend kicks free and delivers a right hand. Jordan comes back and takes Legend down, and then goes for One of a Kind. Legend cuts her off and goes for a suplex from the ropes, but Jordan counters into a cross-body for a two count. Jordan goes for a 450 splash, but Legend gets her knees up. Legend slams Jordan down and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lash Legend

A recap of the fallout of the D’Angelo Family over the past couple of months airs.

Back from the break, Tony D’Angelo is in the ring. D’Angelo says Stacks stabbed him in the back, but he wants loyalty from Luca Crusifino. Crusifino comes out and asks if this is how D’Angelo wants things. D’Angelo says it is, and then Crusifino tells him again how Stacks had him kidnapped in the desert. D’Angelo asks if he can trust Crusifino, and Crusifino says yes. D’Angelo asks him why he didn’t hit Stacks, and Crusifino says he doesn’t know. Crusifino says he finally had to make a decision on his own and he doesn’t even know where Adriana Rizzo is. D’Angelo says the eyes can tell if someone is lying, and then tells Crusifino to look him in the eyes. D’Angelo asks Crusifino if he is with Stacks, but before he can answer Stacks interrupts.

Stacks says D’Angelo is pathetic and asks Crusifino if he has ever questioned or doubted him like D’Angelo does. Stacks says there is a reason he saved Crusifino in the desert, and it’s because he was never going to be good enough for D’Angelo. Stacks and his guys get into the ring and Stacks tells Crusifino he knows what to do. D’Angelo and Crusifino beat them down, but Crusifino accidentally drops D’Angelo with a shot after Stacks dodges it. D’Angelo stares at Crusifino as Stacks smirks from the floor.

First Class walk up to Williams backstage. AJ Francis says KC Navarro can’t go tonight, but he has a replacement. Wes Lee walks up with the rest of High Ryze, and Williams and Lee talk about their history before they all get hyped for the match.

A new Chase U video airs, with Kale Dixon trying to ask questions. Andre Chase doesn’t let him ask any of them, and tells him he has to learn how to get tough. Dixon and Urian Connors walk out of the class, and Connors tells him it’s a shame.

—

Footage of Ethan Page injuring Ricky Saints’s throat from a few weeks ago airs. Graves says that Saints is expected to be cleared next week. Page is backstage with Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and the Evolve Champion, Jackson Drake. They say Page messed Saints up, and then Saints walks in. He says he is coming after Page, and then Drake says Saints will have to get through the Vanity Project first. Ashante Adonis stands up and says it’s a numbers game and the odds aren’t in Saints’s favor. Saints says they aren’t in Adonis’s favor either, and Adonis tells him he will see him soon.

Monroe is shown arriving to the arena.

Je’Von Evans, Tavion Heights, and Wren Sinclair are backstage. Sinclair says she hasn’t talked to Charlie Dempsey yet, and then Evans walks over to Jasper Troy. Evans congratulates Troy on his match last week and tries to hype him up, but Troy tells him to get out of his face. Evans wants back to Heights and Sinclair, and Dempsey is there. Dempsey says Evans and Heights can have a match, and if Heights wins he can leave the No Quarter Catch Crew.

—

Monroe is getting pictures taken backstage.

—

Match 3 – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura vs. AJ Francis, Trick Williams, and Wes Lee (w/KC Navarro, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont)

Inamura and Lee start the match. Lee delivers a dropkick to Inamura’s knee, but Inamura comes back with a shoulder tackle. Inamura delivers another shot, and then Briggs tags in. Briggs and Inamura double-team Lee and Briggs goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out at two. Francis tags in and sends Briggs into the corner. Briggs comes back with a boot to the face, and then Williams tags in. Briggs takes Williams down and connects with a splash before tagging Elijah in. Elijah and Williams go back and forth before Elijah takes him down. Elijah walks the ropes and drops Williams with a double knee drop for a two count. Williams comes back with a side kick, but Elijah rolls to the floor. Elijah drags Williams to the outside and slams him into the barricade. Lee goes for a dive, but Briggs and Inamura catch him. Briggs and Inamura kick Francis in the face and Elijah connects with an elbow drop from the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Francis and Inamura are in the ring. Inamura delivers shots and chops, and then follows with elbow strikes. Francis comes back with the TFL Spear and goes for the cover, but Inamura kicks out at two. Francis delivers a knee strike as he tags Lee in. Lee splashes onto Inamura and goes for the cover, but Inamura kicks out at two. Lee kicks Inamura in the face a few times and follows with an enzuigiri, but Inamura comes back with a spinning slam. Briggs and Williams tag in, and Briggs drops Williams with a clothesline. Elijah tags in and delivers chops in the corner. Elijah stomps Williams down and follows with a slam for a two count as Francis and Lee break it up. All six men brawl in the ring, and then miscommunication eventually causes Lee to take Williams down. Lee is thrown onto Igwe and Dupont, and then Inamura connects with a splash onto Williams for the pin fall.

Winners: Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura

Sol Ruca and Zaria are walking and talking backstage, and Ruca says they can redo their video tonight after Zaria wins her match. They walk away, and then Tatum Paxley jumps down from a crate and watches them.

—

Ava, Robert Stone, and Stevie Turner are backstage, but they are interrupted by D’Angelo and Crusifino arguing. D’Angelo says how about Ava makes a match between Crusifino and Stacks, and but Ava says no. D’Angelo asks if she is working with Stacks, but she says Stacks already has a match for the Heritage Cup next week that his consigliare already signed for. Crusifino says it’s not him, and he he and D’Angelo walk away.

—

Match 4 – Evolution Eliminator Match

Izzi Dame (w/Niko Vance and Shawn Spears) vs. Zaria (w/Sol Ruca)

Dame gets a quick two count, but Zaria comes back with a kick to the face. Zaria delivers shots in the corner, but Dame comes back with shots of her own. They exchange elbow strikes, and then Zaria delivers a pump kick. Zaria follows with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Dame kicks out at two. Zaria slams Dame’s head into the turnbuckle a few times, and then sets a roll-up for a two count. Dame comes back with a shot and slams Zaria into the corner. Dame rams her shoulder into Zaria a few times, but Zaria counters with a rear choke in the corner. Zaria drops Dame to the mat and connects with a shot from the ropes for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Zaria delivers a forearm shot and goes for a suplex, but Dame holds onto the ropes. Dame slams Zaria’s head into the turnbuckle and follows with a face-buster on her knees. Dame delivers shots in the corner and follows with a kick to the face. Dame delivers a scoop slam and goes for the cover, but Zaria kicks out at two. Dame delivers a chokeslam and goes for another cover, but Zaria kicks out at two again. Zaria comes back and gets Dame on the apron before slamming her back into the ring. Zaria delivers a few clotheslines and follows with a pump kick. Zaria delivers a scoop slam and follows with a German suplex. Paxley comes to ringside and tries to talk to Ruca, which distracts Zaria. Dame slams Zaria down and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Izzi Dame

Backstage, Briggs tells Inamura he deserves a TNA World Championship match, and Inamura says he came back from Japan for Briggs. Inamura says if he gets a title match, he wants Briggs to have it. Inamura says he wants Briggs to be TNA Champion and he wants to be NXT Champion, and Briggs agrees to it.

—

Match 5 – Evolution Eliminator Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Lola Vice

Neither woman gains the advantage early on, and then Vice applied a side-headlock. Grace sends her off the ropes, but Vice delivers a hurricanrana. Grace sends Vice to the outside, but Vice comes right back in. Vice applies a rear choke in the ropes, but Grace counters with a guillotine. Vice kicks Grace in the midsection, and then drops her with another kick in the corner. Vice delivers a hip attack in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Vice has Grace in a guillotine. Grace gets free and kicks Vice in the face, and then connects with a Death Valley Driver. Grace delivers a forearm shot and goes for the cover, but Vice kicks out at two. Grace slams Vice down, but Vice applies a triangle choke. Grace counters with a slam and connects with a few shots. Grace puts Vice up top and delivers a few shots before climbing up. Vice counters with a slam and delivers a spin kick for a two count. Grace dodges a shot from Vice, and then slams her with Beast Mode for the pin fall.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Backstage, Zaria asks why Paxley did that, and Paxley apologizes. Ruca tries to calm them down, and then Dame walks up and tells Paxley that Ruca and Zaria aren’t her real friends. Dame tells Paxley that they don’t appreciate her, but she would. Dame walks away, and Paxley runs away. Ruca goes to leave, but Zaria tells her to let her go. Monroe walks by them on her way to the ring.

—

A video package of Noam Dar hyping up the Heritage Cup airs.

Announced for next week’s show

-NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Stacks

-TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Josh Briggs

-#1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Evolution Eliminator Fatal Four-Way Match: Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lash Legend

Ava is in the ring, and she introduces Blake Monroe. Monroe says the moment everyone has gasped, gushed, and glammed for is finally here, and then says she has dreamed about hopping into bed with the women’s talent in WWE. Monroe says WWE has always been her dream, and now that she is here the women’s division is all hers. Monroe says she raises the bar, turns heads, and redefines what it means to be a star. Monroe says the spotlight is now on the Glamour and officially signs her contract, but then she is interrupted by Fatal Influence.

Jacy Jayne asks Ava why she is out here kissing the newbie’s ass, because Fatal Influence has been running the division all year. Jayne says they never got a celebration, and Fallon Henley says not even for her NXT Women’s North American Championship. Jayne says if Monroe thinks she is going to take what they built, she is delusional. Monroe says they are as delusional as they are bitchy, and Jayne says Monroe is nothing more than the flavor of the month. Monroe asks Jayne if she has ever tried this flavor, and punches her in the mouth. Jayne and Henley attack Monroe and slam her through the table as Jazmyn Nyx looks on. Fatal Influence exit the ring as Ava checks on Monroe. Jayne says this is her division and raises the title in the air as the show comes to a close.