The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 continues tonight in “The Badger State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nick Aldis as Guest G.M., Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane, Bayley to address Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella to appear, plus Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. Jey Uso in a King Of The Ring match and Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile in Queen of the Ring action.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 16, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 6/16/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We see arrival shots of various Superstars as we settle inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Liv Morgan, Iyo Sky Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, the theme for Liv Morgan hits and out she comes accompanied by Dominik Mysterio. At ringside, Michael Cole is shown on camera with Corey Graves, as Pat McAfee is not here tonight. Footage of Liv attacking Nikki Bella is shown as Liv and Dom settle in the ring.

Liv welcomes us to Monday Night Morgan and introduces us to the greatest IC champion of all time, “Dirty” Dominick Mysterio. Dom says tonight is all about Liv. Liv talks about how she took Nikki Bella out last week. She paved her own way and became a 4-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Better than that, she’s also what she considers to be the greatest women’s tag team champion of all time. She demands respect. She also demands the rematch she never got for the Women’s Championship. On that note, Iyo Sky’s theme hits.

Sky settles in the ring and tells Morgan to do everyone a favor and shut up. Morgan tells Sky to just hand her the title. Spit shine it and hand it over. Sky asks the crowd if that’s what she should do. Dom tells her he does whatever Liv wants everyday.

Iyo pretends like she’s going to oblige. She says okay, and then tosses Liv the title, only to leap and dropkick her down to the mat. She then whacks her with a roundhouse kick to the dome. As Dom is kneeling down to check on her, she blasts him with a kick, too.

WWE Queen Of The Ring

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile vs. Asuka

After a quick look at the updated bracket for the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, we settle back inside the arena for our final first-round match in the women’s annual tourney. Stephanie Vaquer’s theme hits and fire pyro explodes. The crowd roars as she heads to the ring.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Ivy Nile makes her way out. Liv Morgan delivers a message to Raquel Rodriguez, who says, “Got it.” She heads to the ring. Finally, the returning Asuka makes her way out to her classic theme.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The bell rings, and Nile goes after Vaquer, while Rodriguez goes after Asuka. Asuka and Vaquer quickly team up to take out Rodriguez with a double superkick. Asuka saunters around the ring a bit.

The crowd chants, “Welcome back.” Asuka and Vaquer lock up. Vaquer takes her down for a one-count. Asuka then takes her down for a one-count. Nile attacks Vaquer and tries to roll Rodriguez up, but Rodriguez swats her away. Rodriguez then launches Vaquer with a release powerbomb into Asuka and Nile.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match break. Vaquer hits a head-scissor into a roll-up for a two-count. Vaquer hits Nile with a snap suplex before hitting Rodriguez with Eat Defeat. Asuka runs in, but Vaquer kicks her back. Vaquer hits Rodriguez with a running meteora in the corner.

Asuka goes to boot Vaquer back, but Vaquer catches her and hits a dragon screw off the ropes. Vaquer then takes Nile down with a back suplex before grabbing her by the hair. The crowd comes to their feet as Vaquer hits Nile with the Devil’s Kiss.

Rodriguez breaks it up with a kick to the ribs. Vaquer gets out of a vertical suplex from Rodriguez and hits a snapmare. Vaquer then attempts the Devil’s Kiss on Rodriguez, but Rodriguez powers her up on her shoulders and big boots Asuka down.

Vaquer manages to pull Rodriguez over the top rope before powering her onto the apron and doing the Devil’s Kiss! Vaquer follows up with a springboard cross-body block on Rodriguez. Asuka grabs Vaquer for an Asuka Lock, but Vaquer backs her to the corner.

Nile runs over and kicks Vaquer in the face before attacking Asuka in the corner. Nile sends Asuka into the ropes, but she lowers her head and eats a kick. Asuka hits Rodriguez with a hip attack to knock her off the apron. Nile quickly rolls Asuka up for a two-count.

Nile follows up with a bridging German Suplex for another two-count on the Empress of Tomorrow. We head into another mid-match commercial time out on that note. We return to see a Tower of Doom spot. Rodriguez has Nile and Vaquer on her shoulders, and Asuka takes them all out with a missile dropkick.

Asuka goes back and forth, kicking away at Vaquer and Nile. Asuka kicks Nile’s head before attacking Rodriguez with slaps and kicks. Asuka kicks Rodriguez down in the corner before grabbing Nile. Asuka knees Nile in the face and covers, but Vaquer pulls Asuka off. Vaquer and Asuka lock eyes, and the crowd starts to buzz.

Vaquer forearms Asuka before having a whip reversed. Asuka absorbs a shoulder tackle. They trade strikes, and Asuka isn’t hurt by them. Vaquer headbutts away at Asuka and hits the ropes, but Asuka follows her in and elbows her. Asuka hits the ropes, but Vaquer follows her with a knee to the midsection.

Vaquer connects with a vertical suplex on Asuka and sizes her up. Asuka charges, but Vaquer rolls away and hits a dropkick. Vaquer connects with a double underhook gutbuster. Vaquer’s knee is hurt, so she takes a moment to hold it before covering. Nile breaks up the pin and knocks Vaquer away.

Nile slams Asuka and covers, but Vaquer breaks it up. Vaquer sets up for an SVB, but Nile fights it. Vaquer kicks Nile out of the ring. Rodriguez boots Vaquer down and connects with a Tejana Bomb. Rhea Ripley pulls Rodriguez out of the ring, waves at her and hits a Riptide on the floor. Asuka hits her Empress Impact for the win.

Asuka is interviewed live in the ring by Cathy Kelley after the victory in her first match back in months. She talks about how the fire didn’t die while she was gone. It’s still burning strong. With the win, “The Empress of Tomorrow” advances to face Alexa Bliss in the semifinals on SmackDown.

Winner and ADVANCING in Queen of the Ring: Asuka

Judgment Day Clubhouse

Backstage, we check in with The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Raquel Rodriguez is icing herself. Liv Morgan comes in and tells Rodriguez they got business to deal with. Rodriguez says she’s not cleared. Morgan says she’ll do it herself like usual.

She walks off. JD McDonagh asks Dominik Mysterio why he has a match against AJ Styles. He says he and Finn Balor are focused on regaining the tag-team titles. Dom-Dom says just beat Styles and you can go back to that next week. Balor was going to be by his side.

Dom says since Balor was supposed to handle Styles before, he should hang back and make sure things are good at The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Balor gets in Dom’s face looking angry, but then tells him he’s right. He tells Dom he should be out there to make sure things go right.

Goldberg Returns, Confronts & Challenges GUNTHER

Inside the arena, the theme for Gunther hits and out comes the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther, fresh off a victory to win the title from Jey Uso last week on Raw, heads to the ring. Gunther shows off the title and kisses it in the ring.

Gunther poses with the title as pyrotechnics go off. The crowd boos the new champion, but Gunther smiles. Gunther says he’s man enough to admit that Jey Uso was the better man at WrestleMania… for one night. On every other night, Gunther is untouchable.

Gunther has heard the chatter about what’s next for him… a “Goldberg” chant picks up. Gunther says he learned his lesson when he cussed him out in front of his family. Gunther doesn’t care about rumors. The reality is that Seth Rollins holds the Money in the Bank contract.

Gunther has what Rollins wants. A few weeks ago, Rollins told him that he’s a target when he wins back his World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther says he’ll make it easy for Rollins. He is right here. On that note, we hear the familiar sounds of Goldberg’s iconic theme music.

Bill Goldberg came to the ring and confronted the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion face-to-face. He brought up Gunther starting something with he and his family that hasn’t been resolved. He then told Gunther that it happened in Atlanta, and that’s where he’s going to deal with it, because at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, GA. on July 12, “You’re next!”

JD McDonagh vs. AJ Styles

When the show returns, WWE confirms Goldberg vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on July 12 in Atlanta, GA. After that, we return in the arena where JD McDonagh makes his way out with Dominik Mysterio.

We then hear the familiar sounds of AJ Styles’ entrance tune. “The Phenomenal One” makes his way out and settles inside the squared circle for the second match of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Styles backs him to the corner. McDonagh pulls the hair and turns him around. Styles quickly hits a headlock takeover. McDonagh fights up and puts Styles in a side headlock. Styles whips him off, but McDonagh shoulder tackles him. Styles quickly takes him down and applies a headlock.

McDonagh fights up and whips him off, but Styles hits a sunset flip for a two-count. They trade pins before Styles hits an arm drag. McDonagh applies a head-scissor, but Styles flips out. They bridge up into a backslide, but Styles attempts a Styles Clash. McDonagh scurries away.

As the action continues, McDonagh quickly turns Styles around and stomps him down before taunting the crowd. McDonagh chops Styles before sending him into the ropes for a hip toss attempt. Styles counters into a Calf Crusher.

McDonagh tries to get to the ropes, but Styles rolls him into the ring. Mysterio quickly pulls Styles out of the ring. Styles chases Mysterio around the ring. McDonagh then dives over the barricade and clotheslines Styles down. On that note, we head to a mid-match break.

As the show returns, we see McDonagh pull Styles down by the hair. McDonagh stands on the hair and pulls Styles up. Styles soon fights back and connects with a vicious strike combo, followed by a basement flying forearm. Styles hits a corner clothesline, followed by an ushigoroshi for a near fall.

Styles sets up for a Styles Clash, but McDonagh gets out and headbutts him. McDonagh connects with a brainbuster for a near fall. McDonagh gets Styles in the corner and puts him on the top rope. McDonagh starts to climb the ropes, but Styles punches him down.

McDonagh stuns him with a right hand and climbs, but Styles knocks him down again. Styles positions himself before leaping down to go after Mysterio, who is on the apron. McDonagh sets up for a slam, but Styles gets out of it. Styles connects with a Styles Clash and points at Mysterio as he gets the 1-2-3.

Once the match wraps up, Mysterio runs in to hit Styles with the belt, but Styles moves. Styles hits an overhead kick and sets up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Finn Bálor runs down to save Mysterio. Styles picks up the I-C title and poses with it. The Judgment Day charges the ring, but Styles escapes.

Winner: AJ Styles

Sheamus Is Ready For Action Tonight

We shoot backstage and we see Sheamus is warming up when Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa walk in. Sheamus says he’s going to bully the bully (Rusev). Tozawa shouts, “Sheamus… kick his ass.” Sheamus fist bumps him and they walk off as we head to commercial.

Bayley Addresses Becky Lynch

Backstage, we see Bayley walking when she passes World Tag Team Champions The New Day who are standing by as a fight between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller is going on. She keeps walking. In the arena, her theme hits and out she comes.

Evan Williams of the Green Bay Packers is shown in a cameo appearance at ringside. Bayley settles in the ring and talks about being back. She says she does what she does not just for titles and WrestleMania moments, but for nights like tonight with crowds like these.

She then vows revenge on Becky Lynch and demands “The Man” get out here. The theme for Lynch hits and out comes “Big Time Becks.” Fans chant “Bears still suck!” as Lynch settles in the ring wearing a Chicago Bears jacket. A fan even has a “Bears still suck!” sign.

Becky says they’re the same, except Bayley accepts being second fiddle and she doesn’t. Bayley doesn’t mind fighting for the people, Becky used to do that and they stopped fighting for her. Bayley tries to remind Becky about what it was like to fight to opportunities.

Becky doesn’t,and asks Bayley if she remembers what gold feels like. Bayley takes a shot, and Becky begs off. Bayley decks “The Man,” who flees from the ring, grabbing her women’s I-C title and retreating to the back as Bayley stands tall. Their match is set for Ohio.

“Main Event” Jey Uso Wants His Title Back

Backstage, Cathy Kelly talks to “Main Event” Jey Uso, who is convinced he’ll run it back with Gunther after winning the King of the Ring. If that’s what it takes, he’s fine with doing it. Four letters, one word, uhh-uhh, YEET! Uso walks off.

Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan

Back inside the arena, the theme for Kairi Sane hits. Out comes the Japanese women’s wrestling star for scheduled one-on-one action in our next match of the evening. As she settles in the ring, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Liv Morgan makes her way out for the second time this evening. The bell rings, and Sane quickly takes her down with a dragon screw. Morgan immediately gets out of the ring and grabs her shoulder in pain. The ringside doctor checks on Morgan.

On that note, we abruptly cut to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, the match is no longer in the ring. Footage is shown of Morgan being helped to the back. Replays are shown of the injury spot. Cole ends up informing us that Morgan is believed to have a dislocated shoulder.

Winner via Injury Stoppage: Kairi Sane

Sami Zayn Continues Getting Annoyed By Karrion Kross

We shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is with Sami Zayn. She asks Zayn about facing Randy Orton this Friday on SmackDown. Zayn says he’s talked about the World Championship so much, and now the opportunity is here. This time feels different.

Karrion Kross walks up, and the crowd cheers. Kross says Zayn is an insane person who is repeating the same thing over and over. This Friday, Zayn will face a guy who knows how to win, Randy Orton. Zayn will lose while Orton goes on to be a 15-time World Champion.

Zayn will stay at zero. Zayn says he thinks Kross is a coward. Kross hides in the shadows and talks in riddles. Kross doesn’t fight because maybe he can’t back it up. Zayn has lost and had the courage to pick himself up. Can Kross say the same?

Zayn is done listening to Kross talk. King of the Ring is his priority. The second that is done, he’s going to Adam Pearce. They’ll have their match once and for all. Kross says, “It’s about time.” Kross walks off and the intense backstage segment wraps up there.

WWE King Of The Ring

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev

It’s main event time!

But first, WWE announces Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for next Monday’s Raw, with the Women’s I-C title on-the-line. They also confirm Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal bout, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. whoever wins tonight’s main event in a King of the Ring semifinal.

In the arena concourse, we see a fired up “Main Event” Jey Uso is with a bunch of fired-up fans. He then makes his entrance through the crowd. The main event is next. As he settles inside the squared circle for high stakes King of the Ring action, the show heads to a pre-match break.

When we return, Rusev makes his way out, as does Sheamus, and finally Bronson Reed comes out accompanied by Paul Heyman. It’s time to find out who is moving on in the final King of the Ring first round match, and who will be challenging Cody Rhodes next week in the semifinals.

Bronson Reed goes after Sheamus as soon as the bell sounds. Rusev takes Jey Uso down. Reed knocks Sheamus out of the ring, but Sheamus punches him in the legs as he exits the ring. Reed quickly sends Sheamus into the ring post and the LED barricade.

In the ring, Rusev is taking it to Uso. Rusev punches Uso’s taped ribs. Uso quickly pulls the top rope down to get him out of the ring. Rusev pops up and punches him back. Reed pulls Rusev down. They trade punches at ringside. Rusev then reverses a whip into the steps. Uso then takes Rusev out with a suicide dive.

The show heads into a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see Reed is attacking Uso. Uso gets away and punches him a few times. Uso kicks and uppercuts him before hitting a step-up enzuigiri that knocks him out of the ring.

Sheamus gets in the ring, but Uso superkicks him out. Uso lays in two superkicks to Rusev before hitting the ropes, but Rusev clotheslines him down. At ringside, Reed and Sheamus are going at it. Sheamus sends him into the ring post before charging, but Reed gives him a back body drop into the crowd.

Sheamus quickly rises and grabs Reed over the barricade for the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán… but he keeps going for 20! Uso superkicks Sheamus coming over the barricade. Reed charges Uso, but Uso sidesteps him, driving him into the barricade. Uso charges, but Rusev avalanches him at ringside.

Rusev lets out a primal scream. Rusev enters the ring and squares off with his old rival, Sheamus. Michael Cole says Sheamus has never defeated Rusev in a match. A “Rusev Day” chant picks up. Rusev and Sheamus exchange heavy blows in the ring.

Sheamus knocks Rusev back and sends him into the ropes. Rusev ducks a clothesline and connects with a spin kick. Rusev charges, but Sheamus boots him back. Rusev charges again, but Sheamus hits him with a tilt-a-whirl powerslam. Sheamus and Rusev exchange blows from their knees.

These are STIFF shots. Reed then runs them both over. Rusev and Sheamus continue to go at it, so Reed crushes them with an avalanche in the corner. Uso boots Reed back and leaps for a cross-body block, but Reed catches him. Reed holds Uso up and hits a World’s Strongest Slam. Uso grabs his injured ribs in pain.

As the action continues, we see Rusev slap his finisher on Uso, who hangs in there. Bron Breakker hits the ring to interfere. The commentators remind us in a triple-threat, anything goes. Sami Zayn runs out to help, but gets launched over the commentary desk.

Breakker turns around into a big senton from Penta, who appears out of nowhere for his dive over the ropes spot to take out Breakker. Back in the ring,. Reed has Uso down and out. He heads to the top for a Tsunami Splash, but out of nowhere, LA Knight hits the ring and knocks Reed off the ropes. Uso hits two Uso Splashes for the win.

With the win, Uso moves on to face Cody Rhodes in the semifinals next week on Raw. Once the match wraps up, Seth Rollins’ theme hits. He comes down and gets in the ring with bad intentions for Uso, until Cody Rhodes’ theme hits. Rhodes hits the ring and he and Rollins have a stare down. Rollins leaves and Rhodes and Uso stare each other down ahead of their showdown next week. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING in King of the Ring: “Main Event” Jey Uso