WWE News and Notes

Jun 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE stars Corey Graves and Carmella have announced they’re officially expecting a baby boy.

– First look at Cody Rhodes in the new Naked Gun movie, set for release on August 1:

– Carlito says he didn’t necessarily like the Carlito ‘character’

Joe Hendry via X:

