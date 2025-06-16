WWE News and Notes
– WWE stars Corey Graves and Carmella have announced they’re officially expecting a baby boy.
– First look at Cody Rhodes in the new Naked Gun movie, set for release on August 1:
cody rhodes in the naked gun omg https://t.co/KUEfEyk1c8 pic.twitter.com/AeEAuErCdM
#wwe pic.twitter.com/ax6cMnCJ2v
– Carlito says he didn’t necessarily like the Carlito ‘character’
Carlito comments on his time with WWE, saying he believes Triple H liked him personally, but didn't necessarily like the Carlito 'character'
He says he did have a lot of freedom to "Carlito-fy" what he was expected to say during segmentspic.twitter.com/heMfecyN1k
– Joe Hendry via X:
Name this team pic.twitter.com/jdViKQvLKU
