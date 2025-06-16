Wrestling Tidbits

– TNA announced:

TNA just passed 1 MILLION followers on Instagram. We're forever grateful for every follow, view, like and share you give us every single day across social media! pic.twitter.com/DeFZ8P14EZ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 16, 2025

– AEW is returning to London, Ontario, for the Dynamite before All Out! They have only been to London, ON, once before. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 19.

– JBL went off at the Mexicans in attendance at Triplemania Regia

WWE Hall of Famer JBL at AAA TripleMania Regia last night "I have beaten every Mexican legend for the last 30+ years. I am The Lucha Hunter. "We don't need a wall, because you dumbasses can't figure out how to go north and get to America…"pic.twitter.com/TIUNCuSo5a — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 16, 2025

“I have beaten everyone of your top Mexicans for the last 30 years… I am the Lucha Hunter

We actually don’t need fo build a wall because you’re all so stupid you don’t know how to go North to get to America”

– Long time independent wrestler posted:

Thank you to @defyNW, @NEWWrestlingInc and @deadlockpro for the incredible weekend. I’m beyond grateful to be given opportunities to have great matches against great opponents. Being almost 2 decades in, it isn’t something I take for granted. Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/G7w7OtSdts — Nicole Matthews (@nmatthewsninja) June 16, 2025