Viewership for Smackdown, Dax Harwood on WWE’s treatment of tag team wrestling

– Smackdown on Friday averaged 1,401,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.38

This. THIS! For YEARS tag team wrestling was top of the card. Then, one man decided he hated it. Fans eventually accepted it because there was really no other choice. The excuse “I have to pay twice as much” is bullsh-t. Cash and I worked over 180 matches one year; more than any other wrestler, and we’re still the lowest paid wrestlers on the roster. Even if you doubled our pay, we were the lowest.

The wrestlers, as well, bought into this belief. They became selfish and wanted to “hit all my moves”. Tag team wrestling can be the single most exciting part of the show, with the most story involved. It just takes a little bit of creativity.