Video: Elayna Black shares a video, the death of Cora Jade
Elayna Black shares a video, the Death of Cora Jade, and the rebirth of Elayna Black. “Welcome to the Era of Elayna”
Dear Cora
upcoming:
GCW comes to LITTLE ROCK for the first time on Friday, June 20th!
Already Signed:
Shotzi v Atticus
Elayna Black v Joey Janela
Gresham v Gary Jay
Billie Starkz v Adam Priest
Blake v Miyu
Mance vs Jackson
KJ Orso
Effy
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/PnbS2ysHmq
