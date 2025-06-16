Video: Elayna Black shares a video, the death of Cora Jade

Elayna Black shares a video, the Death of Cora Jade, and the rebirth of Elayna Black. “Welcome to the Era of Elayna”

upcoming:

GCW comes to LITTLE ROCK for the first time on Friday, June 20th! Already Signed:

Shotzi v Atticus

Elayna Black v Joey Janela

Gresham v Gary Jay

Billie Starkz v Adam Priest

Blake v Miyu

Mance vs Jackson

KJ Orso

Effy Tix:https://t.co/DkawVYfL67 Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/PnbS2ysHmq — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 15, 2025