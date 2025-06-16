Update on tonight’s WWE Raw

Jun 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce makes official announcements for Raw coming live from Green Bay, Wisconsin!! Also, Adam Pearce is on vacation, so SmackDown GM Nick Aldis is stepping up.

– Bayley Appearance
– Liv Morgan vs Kairi Sane
– Liv will explain why she attacked Nikki Bella
-Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso(King of the Ring Qualifying Match)
– Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Queen of the Ring Qualifying Match)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aurora Teves

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal