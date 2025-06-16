Ricochet comments (and deleted) on the lawsuit against AEW and Moxley

Ricochet comments (and deleted) 0n The lawsuit against AEW and Jon Moxley …

The civil lawsuit alleges various degrees of negligence by AEW and Moxley, alongside civil assault and battery against Moxley concerning an incident on AEW Dynamite in 2023.

The lawsuit was filed against the parties on May 30 in the Wayne County Circuit Court by Christopher Dispensa, a longtime wrestling and entertainment production crew member who started doing contract work with AEW in 2019. Dispensa is not a direct employee of AEW, and provided services to Broadcast Service Group, which supplies crew for AEW.

His legal team, Raitt Law, PLLC, told The Takedown on SI he has not done work with AEW since December 5, 2024, and was demoted by Broadcast Service Group to the role of carpenter without explanation. As of Monday morning, it had not yet received a response to the filing from the promotion.