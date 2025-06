Rhea Ripley tells fans not celebrate Liv Morgan’s injury, Sheamus wants Rusev

– Rhea Ripley asks her fans to not celebrate Liv Morgan’s injury.

PSA. Don’t celebrate an injury.

Disgusting behavior. Don’t be like them. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 17, 2025

– Sheamus wants Rusev!

Keep your Give me Rusev. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 17, 2025

He comments after his KOTR match on Raw.