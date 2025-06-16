Oleg Boltin



Photo credit: New Japan Pro Wrestling

Real Name: Oleg Igorevich Boltin

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 265 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 10, 1993

Hometown: Ridder, Kazakhstan

Pro Debut: April 2, 2023

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Kamikaze

– Boltin moved to Japan at a relatively young age to train as a freestyle wrestler

– In 2017, he joined the Bushiroad Club, an off-shoot of the New Japan dojo focusing on ‘real’ athletes, in much the same vein as WWE’s Next In Line program that would be founded four years later

– Boltin won gold medals in the 2020 Kazakhstani Wrestling Championships and the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships, before placing 5th at that year’s World Wrestling Championships

– In October 2022, Boltin officially signed with New Japan and would debut on screen at that month’s Declaration Of Power event

– Boltin wrestled his first match on the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pre-show, fighting Ryohei Oiwa to a draw in a 3-minute exhibition match

– On the NJPW Strong Independence Day 2023 pre-show, Bolton, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Takahiro Katori, Dragon Libre & Rekka

– On the Power Struggle 2023 pre-show, Boltin, Ryusuke Taguchi & The DKC defeated Strong Machine J, Yoshiki Kato & Mochizuki Jr

– On the Sakura Genesis 2024 pre-show, Boltin, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Chicharito Shoki, Takuro Niki & Ayato Yoshida

– At Wrestling World Taiwan 2024, Boltin, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano defeated House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in the final of a tournament to win the vacant NEVER Openweight Tag Team Titles

– On April 23, Boltin, Tanahashi & Yano defeated House Of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Satsuma No Kuni 2024, Boltin defeated Katsuya Murashima

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2024, Boltin & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated TAKA Michinoku & Taichi

– Boltin, Tanahashi & Yano lost the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles to Los Ingobernables de Japon at Dominion 2024, only to regain them one week later

– On September 14, Boltin, Tanahashi & Yano defeated House Of Torture (EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi) to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Destruction in Kobe 2024, Boltin, Tanahashi & Yano defeated House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At New Year Dash 2025, Boltin fought Josh Barnett to a time-limit draw

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2025, Boltin & El Phantasmo defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero

– At Dominion 2025, Boltin defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the NEVER Openweight Title