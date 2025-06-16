NJPW Dominion 2025 Results

• House of Torture (Sanada, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi and Don Fale) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, Taiji Ishimori, and Chase Owens) after Owens turned on War Dogs

• TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. and Ryohei Oiwa) (with Hartley Jackson) defeated El Phantasmo and Shota Umino (with Jado)

• Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yuya Uemura

• Douki made his return & joined House of Torture

Douki defeated YOH & Master Wato to become the IWGP Jr Tag Team Champions

• Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi defeated The United Empire to become the new IWGP Tag Team Champions

• The participants for The G1 Climax 35 have been revealed

A Block:Yota Tsuji,El Phantasmo,Hiroshi Tanahashi,SANADA,David Finlay,EVIL,Yuya Uemura,Boltin Oleg

B Block:Hirooki Goto,Konosuke Takeshita,Zack Sabre Jr.,Great-O-Khan,Ren Narita,Shingo Takagi,Gabe Kidd,Shota Umino

Plus, 4 more entrants will be decided through play-in matches!

• Boltin Oleg defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion

• EVIL defeated David Finlay in a Dog Collar Chain Death Match

• Gabe Kidd defeated Yota Tsuji to become the new IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion

After the match Gabe calls out Tanahashi. They had a face-off confirming a future march

• Hirooki Goto defeated Shingo Takagi to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship