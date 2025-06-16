Nick Aldis confirms two upcoming WWE title matches

Jun 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Nick Aldis (subbing for Adam Pearce) makes two matches official. AJ Styles vs “Dirty” Dom Mysterio for the Men’s International Championship at Night of Champions and Bayley vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s International Championship next week on Raw.

