Mr. Iguana

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 150 lbs.

From: Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

Debut: July 24, 2009

Trainers: Vampiro Infernal & Dolfer

Signature moves: Iguanarana

– Mr Iguana began his career in local Culiacan independent promotions in mid-2009

– Though active since 2009, Mr Iguana did not begin wrestling a full-time schedule until 2018

– On March 15, 2019, Mr Iguana & Fresero Jr defeated La Secta (Escoria & Cuervo) to win the KAOZ Tag Team Titles

– In late 2019, Mr Iguana began regularly working for AAA

– On April 23, 2021, Mr Iguana & Reina Dorada defeated El Divo & Ayako Hamada to win the KAOZ Mixed Tag Team Titles

– At TripleMania XXIX, Mr Iguana won the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico Match

– At TripleMania XXIX Revancha, Mr Iguana & Aramis defeated La Parka Negra & Dave The Clown

– On April 20, 2022, Mr Iguana defeated Lil Cholo, Toa Liona, J2 Mattioli, Super Fuerte & Arez to win the vacant Canna Pro Luchador Title

– On May 15, Mr Iguana defeated Adrian Quest to retain the Canna Pro Luchador Title

– At Rey de Reyes 2024, Mr Iguana, Garra de Oro & Colmillo De Plata defeated SB KENTo, Takuma & Bengala

– At TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana, Team AAA (Mr Iguana, Pimpinela Escarlata, Nino Hamburguesa & Faby Apache) defeated Team Crash (Toto, Mamba, Anubis & Keyra)

– On December 8, Mr Iguana & La Hiedra defeated Crazzy Steve & Havok to win the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– On May 31, 2025, Mr Iguana & La Hiedra defeated Reina Dorada & Epydemius Jr and Noisy Boy & Centella to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

– At WWE/AAA Worlds Collide 2025, Mr Iguana, Octagon Jr & Aero Star defeated Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee & Cruz del Toro

– At TripleMania Regia 2025, Mr Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa & El Fiscal defeated The Tokyo Bad Boys (Nobu San, Kento & Takuma)