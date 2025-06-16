Mercedes Moné says leaving WWE changed her life for the better, NWA 77 heads to New York

– AEW’s Mercedes Moné says leaving WWE changed her life for the better

“Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I’ve come to realize that it’s not WWE I can’t live without; it’s pro wrestling itself. I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the person who sparked this journey for me. Because of that pivotal moment, my life changed for the absolute better. Not a day goes by that I don’t feel grateful for that decision. It pushed me to new heights, matured me into a strong-willed CEO, and empowered me to take control of my life and future. I’m especially thankful for all my fans who have stood by me throughout this journey.”

NWA 77 IS COMING TO NEW YORK!

The National Wrestling Alliance celebrates 77 years of power, prestige, and unforgettable action at NWA 77, live on Friday, August 16 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.

Experience the biggest NWA event of the year — a night of champions, surprises,… pic.twitter.com/Trvqc5q4KL — NWA (@nwa) June 16, 2025

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

NWA 77 is coming to New York! The National Wrestling Alliance celebrates 77 years of history, legacy and tradition at NWA 77 on August 16 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.

Don’t miss your opportunity to witness history in the making at this anniversary spectacular, NWA’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year. Bring the entire family to experience all the unforgettable moments, pulse-pounding excitement, and jaw-dropping action the modern NWA has to offer.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR:

• NWA World Champion Thom Latimer

• NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige & Her Sister Kylie Paige

• “The Overlord” EC3 with Pretty Boy Smooth

• “The Crush” Natalia Markova

• Colby Corino

• Television’s Most Attractive : TVMA

• Carson Bartholomew Drake

& More Unmissable Stars of the NWA!