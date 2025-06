Matches announced for next week’s Raw

CODY RHODES vs. JEY USO

— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2025

– Cody Rhodes vs Main Event Jey Uso

– Roxanne Perez vs Jade Cargill

– Becky Lynch vs Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title