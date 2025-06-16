Mark Madden announced for upcoming TNA show, Athena promoting an August wrestling show

Longtime Pittsburgh sports radio host Mark Madden, whose ties to pro wrestling date back decades when he worked for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), will be a Special Color Commentator at the TNA live event on Friday, June 20, at the UPMC Events Center.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling Welcomes Pittsburgh’s Own Mark Madden To The Broadcast Booth For TNA Live Event on Friday, June 20th At UPMC Events Center Read more: https://t.co/boK3WeStCI pic.twitter.com/gO4i5sc308 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 16, 2025

The TNA live events at UPMC Events Center mark the company’s first shows in Pittsburgh since 2011. The stars of TNA Wrestling will be in-action Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University in the Pittsburgh suburb of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

All the TNA stars will be in Pittsburgh for the last TNA live events before Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20, in New York – the company’s showcase event of the year. WWE Superstar Trick Williams – the reigning and defending TNA World Champion – will be in Pittsburgh. Also confirmed to appear at the TNA shows inside the UPMC Events Center: the legendary Hardys, brothers Jeff and Matt Hardy.

The Pittsburgh TNA shows will feature action involving Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Eric Young and such Knockouts as Tessa Blanchard, Masha Slamovich and Rosemary, among others.

Athena announces Who Runs the Show All Women’s Wrestling Event on August 9th.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena announces her future and as the owner of MetroPlex Wrestling. She announces her passion project, which she’s extremely passionate about women’s wrestling in Texas.