Jon Moxley and AEW being sued

AEW and Jon Moxley are being sued for negligence, civil assault, and battery by Christopher Dispensa, a production crew member who has worked with AEW since 2019. The lawsuit, filed on May 30, 2025, in Wayne County Circuit Court, stems from a May 10, 2023, AEW Dynamite episode where Moxley allegedly shoved Dispensa during an unscripted moment in a match with Kenny Omega, causing serious neck and shoulder injuries. Dispensa required cervical fusion and shoulder surgery.

The lawsuit alleges Moxley acted outside the planned script and displayed gross negligence, either intending harm or showing disregard for safety. It also accuses AEW of failing to prevent the incident through adequate supervision, hiring, or training. Dispensa claims Moxley had a known history of disciplinary issues, though AEW insiders dispute this, calling Moxley a respected locker room leader.

Dispensa’s attorneys say AEW cut off his medical treatment and failed to follow up on the incident, even though he reported it to medical staff and the ringside physician. He seeks over $25,000 in damages, citing medical costs, lost income, permanent disability, emotional distress, and reputational harm.

