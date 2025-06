– Hikaru Shida gives an update on Visa status.

– Sources in AEW have said that Jamie Hayter would be booked if she were available, and indicated she hasn’t been cleared, according to Fightful.

It was said that AEW had to “get creative” with the Thekla-Hayter angle, which is why the lights went out. The company is hopeful they have Hayter back soon.