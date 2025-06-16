Could Vince McMahon regain control of WWE?, Zayda Steel vs. Aaron Rourke, Carlito on Triple H

– Speculation over whether Vince McMahon could somehow regain control of WWE has been heating up—and now Teddy Long has chimed in with his own blunt take. The WWE Hall of Famer addressed Eric Bischoff’s recent comments on his Road Trip After Hours podcast, where the possibility of McMahon buying WWE back from TKO Group Holdings was on the table. Bischoff previously said the idea wasn’t likely but was still plausible if McMahon secured enough financial backing. Podcast host Mac Davis quoted Bischoff’s exact words to set the scene. According to Bischoff: ‘Never say never. I can’t imagine the scenario where that would be likely, however, it’s plausible. TKO might not be interested, but it’s a publicly held company… it is plausible that Vince McMahon could put together enough money to make an offer. And because it would have a potentially good impact on the shareholders’ value, the offer would have to be entertained.

– Carlito told Busted Open Radio that he doesn’t think Triple H has ever been a fan of the Carlito character. Carlito essentially pitched his own stuff as part of the Judgement Day and found a way to make his brand of comedy work within the group.

– Zayda Steel vs. Aaron Rourke has been signed for the Beyond Wrestling “Blacktop Bloodbath” supershow on Saturday afternoon, 6/21/25 at Ralph’s Rock Diner as part of the Worcester Hot Dog Safari!

All tickets for this 21+ event will be on sale at the door.

Plus:

– Death Match: SLADE vs. Gabriel Skye

– Independent Wrestling World Title: Marcus Mathers vs. Donovan Dijak

– Symphony Of Destruction: Rex Lawless vs. Handyman Jake Gray

– Bobby Orlando vs. Jose Zamora

– “Legit” Leyla Hirsch in action