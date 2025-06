Asuka successful in her return to the ring

Asuka is victorious and advances in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, defeating a Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel and Ivy Nile.

“No one is ready for..Asuka”

Rhea Ripley interfered and attacked Raquel. After the match, Asuka says the fire is still alive and nobody is ready for Asuka! She will take on Alexa Bliss in the Semi Finals on Smackdown.