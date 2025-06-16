Asuka returning to the ring tonight after 13 months

Former multi-time women’s champion Asuka will return to the ring tonight for the first time in 13 and a half months.

Asuka will be in the Queen of the Ring qualifying match against Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez for a spot in the tournament semi final.

The Japanese star last wrestled on May 4, 2024 in a tag team match, losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles with Kairi Sane against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash in Lyon.

She underwent knee surgery in June of last year after it was revealed she had been dealing with an injury for months but still soldiered through it.

