WWE Main Event results, preview for Monday’s WWE Raw, Nikki Bella note
– Nikki Bella claims online hate for her return is mostly coming from ‘ignorant men’
“It’s hard, I think, for a certain crowd on the internet to understand that [impact means so many different things]. They hear, ‘Oh, you paved the way?’ and they make comments.”
– RAW Preview this Monday:
* Gunther appears as World Heavyweight Champion.
* Nikki Bella’s appearance.
* Asuka vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Ivy Nile vs Raquel. (QOTR match)
* Sheamus vs Rusev vs Bronson Reed vs Jey Uso. (KOTR match)
* Goldberg is planned to appear.
– WWE Main Event results:
• Candice LeRae defeats B-Fab
• Dragon Lee defeats Austin Theory