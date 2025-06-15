WWE Main Event results, preview for Monday’s WWE Raw, Nikki Bella note

– Nikki Bella claims online hate for her return is mostly coming from ‘ignorant men’

“It’s hard, I think, for a certain crowd on the internet to understand that [impact means so many different things]. They hear, ‘Oh, you paved the way?’ and they make comments.”

– RAW Preview this Monday:

* Gunther appears as World Heavyweight Champion.

* Nikki Bella’s appearance.

* Asuka vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Ivy Nile vs Raquel. (QOTR match)

* Sheamus vs Rusev vs Bronson Reed vs Jey Uso. (KOTR match)

* Goldberg is planned to appear.

– WWE Main Event results:

• Candice LeRae defeats B-Fab

• Dragon Lee defeats Austin Theory