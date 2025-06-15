Wrestling Tidbits

– Gabe Kidd is the new IWGP Global Champion. He defeated Yota Tsuji. Taichi and Tomohiro Ishii are the brand new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, defeating The United Empire for the gold at NJPW “Dominion”.

– DEFY Vortex results from Seattle | June 13, 2025:

DEFY World Tag Team Championship: Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (c) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) in two out of three falls…Megan Bayne defeated Nicole Matthews…Cedric Alexander defeated Starboy Charlie…DEFY Women’s World Championship: Marina Shafir (c) defeated La Vipress…Joey Janela defeated Ravenous Randy Myers…The Bollywood Boyz defeated The Amerikan Gunz (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago)…Evan Rivers defeated Mark Wheeler

– The Beast Mortos recently passed his law exam and will become a full-fledged lawyer in a couple of months.

– Happy birthday to Bailey and Kendel Grey . Speaking of Bayley…