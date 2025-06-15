Trish Stratus cast in the Karate Ghost movie

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been cast in the new movie Karate Ghost, which is currently filming in Toronto.

Stratus, joins David Koechner and Steve Howey as the latest three stars to the movie, which already has a cast featuring Tim Rozon, Colton Gobbo, Jim Belushi, Natalie Zea, Michael Jai White, and WWE’s own Cathy Kelley.

Trish Stratus stars as Susan Fanshawe, an overenthusiastic pageant-queen-turned-karate-mom whose obsession with martial arts puts her daughter’s dreams in a chokehold.

Set in a town ruled by absurd karate law, Karate Ghost follows Bobby Brody, a grieving teen who forms an unlikely bond with the ghost of his late father’s favorite action hero. What begins as a haunted mentorship spirals into a fight for identity, legacy, and redemption.

A festival premiere and theatrical release is slated for early 2026.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996