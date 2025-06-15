Ric Flair “on the mend” after skin cancer treatment

Ric Flair posted that he’s “on the mend” after starting treatment for his skin cancer, the second one identified in three years.

The Nature Boy uploaded a selfie showing small round bandaids on his forehead and a puffed left side of his face, presumably some side effects from the treatment he started this week.

Flair originally denied that he was suffering from skin cancer after his son-in-law Conrad Thompson said so. But weeks later, he told PEOPLE.COM that he was indeed having another bout with cancer.