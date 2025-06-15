Octagón Jr

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 185 lbs.

From: Mexico City

Debut: 2008

Trainers: Mr Magia

Signature moves: Package Piledriver

– The real-life son of luchador Mr Magia, he was once billed as a member of the Alvarado family, though is not related to them in real life

– He began his career under the name ‘Brazo Metalico’ and worked primarily for IWRG

– He abandoned the ‘Brazo Metalico’ gimmick at the end of 2010, and following a short stint as ‘Magia Jr’, became known as ‘Golden Magic’

– On September 8, 2011, Golden Magic defeated Bestia 666 in the final of a tournament to win the vacant IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title

– On September 29, Golden Magic defeated Carta Brava Jr to retain the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title

– On October 27, Golden Magic defeated Bestia 666 to retain the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title

– On August 9, 2012, Golden Magic defeated Eterno to win the WWS Welterweight Title, but would lose it to Chicano in his first defense two weeks later

– On December 5, 2013, Golden Magic defeated Canis Lupus to win the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title

– On June 11, 2014, Golden Magic defeated Fuerza Guerrera to retain the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title

– On August 13, Golden Magic defeated Canis Lupus to retain the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Title

– On August 23, 2015, Golden Magic defeated Super Nova to win the IWRG Junior de Juniors Title

– On October 11, Golden Magic defeated Trauma II to retain the IWRG Junior de Juniors Title

– Golden Magic worked some dates for CMLL in March 2016, but he would not sign with the company

– Golden Magic began working for AAA in the summer of 2018, but would also remain active on the independents

– At TripleMania XXVII, Los Jinetes del Aire (Golden Magic, El Hijo del Vikingo & Myzteziz Jr) defeated Las Frejas Salvajes (Pimpinela Escarlata, Mamba & Maximo) and Nuevo Poder del Norte (Tito Santana, Carta Brava Jr & Mocho Cota Jr) to win the vacant AAA Trios Titles

– In September 2019, Golden Magic became Octagon Jr, the third wrestler to bear that name

– On February 22, 2020, Los Jinetes del Aire (Octagon Jr, El Hijo del Vikingo & Myzteziz Jr) defeated Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra & Taurus) to retain the AAA Trios Titles

– At the 2020 MLW Super Series, Los Jinetes del Aire defeated Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) to retain the AAA Trios Titles

– At TripleMania XXIX, Octagon Jr, El Hijo del Vikingo & Lady Maravilla defeated Brian Cage, Sexy Star & Taurus

– On March 31, 2022, Octagon Jr defeated El Dragon, El Hijo de LA Park & King Muertes to win the MLW Caribbean Title

– On April 1, Octagon Jr defeated Matt Cross to retain the MLW Caribbean Title

– At Verano de Escandalo 2023, Octagon Jr, Vampiro & Pagano defeated Texano Jr, Taurus & Daga by DQ

– At Guerra de Titanes 2023, Octagon Jr defeated QT Marshall to win the AAA Latin American Title

– On December 12, Octagon Jr defeated Mecha Wolf & Aramis to retain the AAA Latin American Title

– On March 16, 2024, Octagon Jr defeated Mecha Wolf to retain the AAA Latin American Title

– On April 14, Octagon Jr defeated Kempo Jr to retain the AAA Latin American Title

– On May 11, Octagon Jr defeated Taurus, Dinamico, Belcegor & Australian Suicide to retain the AAA Latin American Title

– On August 2, Octagon Jr defeated Belgecor, Taurus & Drago to retain the AAA Latin American Title and would retain against Belgegor, Dinamico & Fantastik the next day

– At TripleMania XXXIIL Mexico City, Octagon Jr won the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico match

– At AAA/WWE Worlds Collide 2025, Octagon Jr, Aero Star & Mr Iguana defeated Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee & Cruz del Toro

– Octagon Jr would unsuccessfully challenge for Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Intercontinental Title at Money In The Bank 2025