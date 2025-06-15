Nikki Bella has been eyeing a match with Rhea Ripley, Adam Pearce makes Raw announcements

Jun 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella revealed that she has been eyeing up a match with Rhea Ripley for the past 4-5 years. She said “Well, I think one for the future, when Liv came out like a fireball last night, I was like, ‘Oh sh-t. Okay.’ We’ve only got to see each other a little bit before Evolution, so I’m excited for that. I think one day it would be incredible to work Rhea Ripley, and I’ve been saying this for the past four or five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don’t want to be a good girl when I do it.”

– Adam Pearce via X:

• Bayley address attack on Becky Lynch last week
• Liv Morgan to address actions against Nikki Bella + in a match against Kairi Sane
• Pearce on vacation, Nick Aldis is stepping in

