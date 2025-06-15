WWE superstar Logan Paul addresses his position in WWE:

“Say what you want about me as a wrestler in WWE or whatever. But what I’m about to do tonight (at Money in the Bank), actually wrestling, like my ability to compete and perform at this level, is second to none. And I’ll stand on business, that’s why I even have a job here, it’s because at 27 years old I’ve found my calling in life and it’s professional wrestling.

“And with that said, since I also have this huge… how do I say this without sounding arrogant and staying humble… platform outside of the WWE, when I’m a champion, that belt comes with me everywhere. Global recognition beyond just the WWE Universe. I put the United States Championship belt in a TikTok with the fucking President of the United States. 200+ million views. Who’s doing that sh@t?

“There’s a sh#tload of talented wrestlers in WWE, and they’re getting better. The differentiator is the personality, the charisma and the platform. It’s always the differentiator. Look at John Cena, that’s my guy, that’s my GOAT. Got a five-move moveset, and we love him, because he’s great on the mic and he’s built this platform outside of WWE, and the audience always funnel back to the thing that he was born to do, which was be a professional wrestler.

“Let’s be honest, I’m super confident in my ability both on the mic and as a wrestler, but so much to learn. So when I’m with a guy like John, I’m just absorbing information from him like a f–king sponge. And a lot of that absorption of knowledge comes in the ring in real time.”