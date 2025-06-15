Lexis King wishes his father a heavenly Father’s day, Aleister Black on his current goals, Tony Khan, more

– During a recent interview with Le10Sports, WWE star Aleister Black spoke about his current goals in WWE and gave a timeline for his in-ring retirement. Black revealed that he wants to headline WrestleMania and hold more championships. He revealed that he plans to go for another 5 to 8 years.

– Lexis King wishes his father Brian Pillman a Happy Heavenly Father’s Day and says he hopes he’s proud…

Happy Father’s Day dad! I’d like to convince myself that me being active in this business in some way spurred this to happen… Since day one it’s always been my goal to keep your name alive! Happy Father’s Day everyone, and Long Live Brian Pillman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qzvi9JZVqr — King (@LexisKingWWE) June 15, 2025

– Tony Khan via X:

Happy Father’s Day to my great Dad!

+

Happy Father’s Day to all of the great dads! pic.twitter.com/fnYz6Pz901 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 15, 2025

– Eighteen years ago today, We lost the legendary Sherri Martel / Sensational Sherri.