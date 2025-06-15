Lexis King wishes his father a heavenly Father’s day, Aleister Black on his current goals, Tony Khan, more

– During a recent interview with Le10Sports, WWE star Aleister Black spoke about his current goals in WWE and gave a timeline for his in-ring retirement. Black revealed that he wants to headline WrestleMania and hold more championships. He revealed that he plans to go for another 5 to 8 years.

Lexis King wishes his father Brian Pillman a Happy Heavenly Father’s Day and says he hopes he’s proud…

Tony Khan via X:

– Eighteen years ago today, We lost the legendary Sherri Martel / Sensational Sherri.

