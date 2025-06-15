Kurt Angle on fans wanting to see his TNA work, what Nikki Bella turned down in WWE

– During a recent interview with Podstarz, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke wanting to see WWE make a deal with TNA so more WWE fans can see his work in TNA. He said “When I was wrestling for TNA, I was like, ‘You know what? A lot of WWE fans haven’t seen my work in TNA. I wish WWE would have a relationship with TNA, and possibly buy the library so that WWE fans can see my TNA matches.’ It looks like that’s eventually going to happen. Right now, they’re working together, and I never thought it would happen in a million years, but for some reason, it’s happening, and I think a lot of it has to do with TNA has a great company, they really do. They have a lot of great talents, but it’s not a threat to WWE.”

– Natalya reveals that Nikki Bella recently rejected the chance to have her own Locker Room during this WWE run:

“So yesterday in the locker room, they wanted to get Nikki her own locker room. And they were like, we’re going to get Nikki Bella her own room, she’s going to have her own space, we’ll put a fruit tray in there and all this stuff that she wanted and she goes ‘No. I don’t want to change in my own locker room.’

And this is what I love about Nikki, she goes, ‘I want to change with the rest of the girls.’ She’s like, ‘I want to be in the locker room with the rest of the girls because that’s the most special place to be. It’s about being with the girls.’ And so I love that.”

(source: The Toronto Sun)