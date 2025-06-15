Arianna Grace wraps up her stint with TNA
NXT’s Arianna Grace has wrapped up her TNA Wrestling run following Against All Odds 2025, marking the end of one of the most heartfelt and unique cross-promotional journeys in recent memory.
Captured during Indi Hartwell’s backstage vlog, Grace couldn’t hold back the tears (well, almost!):
“I would bawl right now, but it would ruin my makeup… I’m trying to keep it together.”
Grace’s time in TNA wasn’t just another storyline. From being Santino Marella’s on-screen (and real life) daughter to helping him defend his Director of Authority role, and feuding with stars like Robert Stone, Tessa Blanchard, and Victoria Crawford, she brought a rare sense of emotional depth and real-life connection to her work.
Debuting in TNA on September 5, 2024 as the official NXT–TNA liaison, Grace played a key role in solidifying WWE’s new collaborative era with TNA. Now, her chapter in that groundbreaking story comes to a close.
Until Big Nose fires her for having a gimmick and she works there full time. Anyone even expect her to still be employed by WWE in 2026?