WWE interested in an AEW tag team

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that the contracts of Private Party are said to be up “very soon.” Fightful Select confirmed that the WWE had shown preliminary interest in Private Party before the company even knew when the team’s AEW deals would expire.

At this time, it’s unknown exactly when Private Party will potentially become free agents. Fightful added that they have not been told if Private Party were approached either for new contracts with AEW or by WWE.

After Private Party lost the tag titles, Matt Hardy reflected on the team’s run as champions during his podcast…

“I would have liked to see their title run optimized, I would’ve like to seen it utilized in a better fashion. I would’ve liked to see them become legit cornerstones of the tag team division. I think following up the match with the Young Bucks where they got a huge reaction and it was very organic when the crowd reacted, I really think there was something you could’ve built on and that could’ve made them legitimate stars.”

(quote: SI.com)