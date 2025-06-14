WWE hall of famer says Uso’s world title reign was too short, JR on the old-school locker room mentality

– WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long says Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship reign ended “too soon”, believing his loss didn’t mean as much due to how short a run he had with the gold.

(Road Trip After Hours)

– Jim Ross spoke about the old-school locker room mentality and how things have changed and how wrestlers who complain about their schedule today.

“It started out in jest and fun, but it kind of—sometimes it went over the line. So we just had to balance it out as best we can. But that era is over.

Everybody would be calling their lawyers—I’m serious. They’d be calling their lawyers, and it wouldn’t be something that the lawyers would recommend that we do and all this other— We’re just having fun. We’re just having fun.”

“That’s what kills me now. I know that the talents in AEW should never b-tch about nothing. They work a day a week. Stop it. I don’t—I never got that.”

“Here’s the Tony Garea story: ‘Back in my day, the sheep were afraid of me.’ Is that too close to home, Kenny? Prick.”