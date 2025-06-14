Triple H and Stephanie McMahon met with Secretary Robert Kennedy, Penta’s dream match

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon met with Secretary Kennedy to discuss over future fitness/nutrition for youth.

Thank you for having us, @SecKennedy. Always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be. https://t.co/IDb3EoXOov — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2025

– WWE’s Penta says his dream match is a Mask vs Mask bout against his brother Rey Fenix:

“My dream match is Mask vs Mask, Penta vs Rey Fenix. (Nobody else), I prefer versus my brother in a real match with blood, with violence, with all passion in the ring.

“To be honest, if one day Penta loses the mask, it’s the end of my career.”