Triple H and Stephanie McMahon met with Secretary Robert Kennedy, Penta’s dream match

Jun 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon met with Secretary Kennedy to discuss over future fitness/nutrition for youth.

– WWE’s Penta says his dream match is a Mask vs Mask bout against his brother Rey Fenix:

“My dream match is Mask vs Mask, Penta vs Rey Fenix. (Nobody else), I prefer versus my brother in a real match with blood, with violence, with all passion in the ring.

“To be honest, if one day Penta loses the mask, it’s the end of my career.”

