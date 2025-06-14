Terri Runnels: “I begged Vince, please don’t make me wrestle”

Terri Runnels recently opened up about her time in WWE and how she ended up competing in matches despite not wanting to wrestle. During an appearance on the “Ring The Belle” podcast, Runnels reflected on her in-ring career, noting that between 1999 and 2003, she took part in several matches even though it wasn’t something she had ever aspired to do.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On initially being told that she was going to wrestle: “Imagine getting to TVs. You love managing, you love everything about what you do, and then all of the sudden, one day they go, ‘Tonight, you’re going to wrestle in front of millions of people on live television.’ Not to mention the thousands and thousands in the arena that are packed here. We’re going to teach you what you’re going to do in about 10 minutes from now. Yeah, it was brutal. I begged Vince, please don’t make me wrestle. Yeah, it was pretty clear that I was going to wrestle.”

On preferring to take bumps from guys: “All these women and people want to be wrestlers and train for years and years just to be able to wrestle and I didn’t want to. I loved taking bumps from the guys, Kane picked me up from the neck and tossed me to the front row chairs, Dudleys put me through the table, great. But I did not want to wrestle and the bad thing was, I had to memorize it as if it were a ballet, which god forbid when they needed to go home early or stretch that match out, they’re like, ‘Terri is in the match, we can’t do either.’”