Ron Killings attacks John Cena twice on Smackdown, gets rematch next week

Ron Killings appeared on Smackdown last night and took out WWE champion John Cena twice.

Killings attacked Cena the first time following the end of the opening segment where Cena was confronted by Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. After Cena finished his bit and was walking to the back, Killings showed up and hit him from behind, followed by a ground and pound. Several WWE officials then came out to separate the two.

Later in the show, Cena’s second in-ring segment was interrupted by CM Punk. Killings once again came out and took Cena from behind. Killings locked Cena in the STF and Punk, from ringside, told him that “the truth hurts.” Once again, several officials came out to pull Killings off of Cena and Cena bolted.

In a backstage segment afterward, Smackdown GM Nick Aldis wasn’t happy with Killings and asked him what he wanted. Truth said he wanted a rematch against the champion and Aldis accepted, making the match official for next week.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996