ROH/CMLL Global Wars: Mexico to tape before AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

AEW will also tape ROH/CMLL Global Wars: Mexico on Wednesday night prior to Grand Slam: Mexico.

This is similar to what they did back in February when AEW held Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia and produced an ROH Global Wars Australia on the same day.

Two matches have been confirmed so far, with Lee Moriarty vs Blue Panther and ROH Women’s champion Athena and Billie Starkz vs Thunder Rosa and Persephone.

ROH/CMLL Global Wars: Mexico will air on ROH’s HonorClub streaming service. A subscription is required.

