WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Thinks Jey Uso Deserved A Longer Title Reign, Says Person Writing His Title Run Should Be Fired

Rikishi gives his thoughts on Jey Uso’s title reign:

“Are we talking about a kid that 16 plus years, that put in work? We talk about a kid that, combined with him and his brother, merchandise sales to the roof as a tag team now breaks off as single competitor. If you can tell me that anybody else is selling any merchandise higher than ‘YEET,’ I want you to tell me, by all means, generating revenue for the company. What was that saying? ‘What’s good for business?’ Then you have a kid that put his heart and soul, just like everybody else that’s out there on the roster, put their heart and soul to get to that main event spot. Finally, when he gets there, you know what I feel? Here’s what I feel. I feel that those are writing for this kid his storyline, you didn’t do him justice. You didn’t feed this champion the right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes.”

“So you go 51 days. I say fire those that are writing for this kid here, if you can’t come up with something simple to promote and push your champion, that you, not me, you decide to put this kid in that position, and then that’s it. All of a sudden, the brains went cloudy. You can’t write, you can’t think of an angle for Jey? Well, if you can’t do your job, I say [best of luck in your future endeavors]. Get the hell out of the way. Put somebody in that position, because the longer you keep the belt on this kid, the longer merchandise sales go through the roof.”

Rikishi also goes on to make it clear that he’s got no problem with Gunther or anyone on the roster:

“So now they passed the belt on to Gunther for whatever reason. Hey, I ain’t got no beef with Gunther. I ain’t got no beef with any of those that are on the roster. I ain’t got no beef with that. If I do, I’m going to say it to your face, because that’s just the type of man I am. But let me back up. Good luck if that’s what your choice is to go that way,” he said. “But let me back up and continue my thoughts on my son as far as his run as the World Champion. I didn’t think it was just his. I didn’t think it was fair. 51 days, that was it. I mean, Intercontinental belt? A short run, that was it. What is it against my boy? Would you have done that to Randy Orton? Would you have done that to John Cena?”

Source: Rikishi Fatu Off The Top Podcast