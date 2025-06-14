Priscilla Kelly posts an update, Carlito officially a free agent

Jun 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Priscilla Kelly gives an update on her patella issues that ended tonight’s match early. Kelly says it is not an injury and is something she deals with. Hope to see her back in the ring soon.

Carlito says he’s now a free aent and he’s ready to get to work after being released from WWE.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal