Priscilla Kelly posts an update, Carlito officially a free agent

– Priscilla Kelly gives an update on her patella issues that ended tonight’s match early. Kelly says it is not an injury and is something she deals with. Hope to see her back in the ring soon.

My patella came out of place. It does that from time to time. It’s an anatomy issue I’ve had my whole life, and I’ve managed to always work through it, even sometimes continuing matches after it happens. It’s not an “injury”, it just hurts a good bit and I have to “pop” it back… — Priscilla Kelly (@HellsFavoritePK) June 15, 2025

– Carlito says he’s now a free aent and he’s ready to get to work after being released from WWE.