NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Sat Jun 14, 2025
The Complete Results from the Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
Carlee Bright defeats Chantel Monroe
Brooks Jensen defeats Jamal Hampton
The Dark State defeats Jax Pressley / Braxton Cole / Harley Riggins
Nikko Vance (with Izzi Dame) defeats Keanu Carver
Anthony Luke defeats Trill London
Lola Vice defeats Arianna Grace / Nikkita Lyons / Izzi Dame
Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeats Josh Briggs
NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeats Lainey Reid
Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Yoshiki Inamura
