NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Sat Jun 14, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Carlee Bright defeats Chantel Monroe

Brooks Jensen defeats Jamal Hampton

The Dark State defeats Jax Pressley / Braxton Cole / Harley Riggins

Nikko Vance (with Izzi Dame) defeats Keanu Carver

Anthony Luke defeats Trill London

Lola Vice defeats Arianna Grace / Nikkita Lyons / Izzi Dame

Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx

Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeats Josh Briggs

NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeats Lainey Reid

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Yoshiki Inamura

Thanks to @travelagenthere in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM