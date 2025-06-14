Notes on Tiffany Stratton and Bryan Danielson

– In a recent interview with Billboard, Tiffany was asked about Strapley and whether she could ever convince Rhea Ripley to wear pink gear. Tiffany said that Strapley will always be meaningful to her and she’s determined to get Rhea Ripley to wear pink one day, confidently stating it will happen.

Source: Billboard

– Bryan Danielson recently gave an update on his wrestling status, clarifying that he’s currently unable to compete due to medical reasons. “I don’t know, but right now, I’m not cleared to wrestle.” He explained that even if he were willing to step into the ring, it’s simply not an option at the moment. “Even if I wanted to, if I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be there.'” While fans may still get a chance to see him in person, it likely won’t be on a televised broadcast. “I will be there in Kent. I will be there live in front of the people, but probably not on television. It’ll just be for the people there live.”

Source: The Daly Migs Show