Matt Hardy on the MITB winners, Speedball Mike Bailey hopes to stay with AEW long term

– While speaking on recent edition on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on Naomi and Seth Rollins winning this year’s briefcases. He said “I like Naomi winning. I think she’s someone who deserves it. She’s someone who can be the flag bearer of the division. So I’m totally cool with that, and I’m happy for her, on a personal level, that she won. The Seth Rollins thing is fine,” Hardy continued. “We thought it was a red herring. I thought they would use this to elevate someone else. But they really have all of their momentum behind Seth Rollins right now, and they’re gonna do everything they can to make Seth Rollins the guy.”

– Speedball Mike Bailey (via PWInsider) says he wants to stay with AEW for a very long time, praising the promotion for breaking wrestling monopoly after 20 years:

“I’m going to be spending a long time with AEW. I want to grow alongside AEW and help AEW grow as it helps me. There was a monopoly on pro wrestling for 20, 30 years… and if you weren’t that kind of wrestler, you were made to feel like there was something wrong with you.

AEW showed that the alternative, diverse, connected to the audience… is just as valid, or probably even better than what was presented for all those years. There is a lot more opportunity for longer-term storytelling because people pay that much more attention to #AEW than anywhere I’ve ever worked before.”