Jim Cornette criticizes Triple H for meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jun 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jim Cornette criticized Triple H on X for meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him a “former heroin addict with a brain worm who eats roadkill” and accusing him of promoting a regressive agenda that glorifies a past when curable diseases killed many children.

